Marcus Mariota hoping to run full speed in a few weeks

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Marcus Mariota isn’t back to full speed yet, but he said he will be soon, and that’s the best news the Titans could hear as they opened their offseason workouts.

The Titans quarterback said he’d be running full speed again in two or three weeks after breaking his right fibula on Dec. 24. He’s been jogging on gravity assisted treadmills and otherwise rehabbing, in hopes of being ready for the start of the regular season.

“It’s more kind of working back those muscles that were stagnant for two months I was in a cast,” Mariota said, via Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com. “It’s kind of rebuilding those foundations back up, and I think we are in a good place, . . . It’s fun to get back in here, see the guys and get football going again. . . .

“I understand that I’ve got a lot of time to get my body right and that’s my goal. Maybe another two to three weeks [until I am jogging]. Hopefully. I can’t give you an exact timetable. That’s the benchmark I am aiming for.”

The Titans have pledged caution with their franchise quarterback, who had them on the verge of the playoffs last year. They’re planning on holding him out until the start of training camp, letting Matt Cassel handle things until then.