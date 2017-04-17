Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 7:46 AM EDT

The Bills visited with Temple QB Phillip Walker.

Forecasting potential Week One matchups for the Dolphins.

Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski is working on his MBA this offseason.

CB Buster Skrine believes the Jets will be more organized this season.

Will the Ravens draft a quarterback?

The Bengals are ready to get back to work this week.

A look back at the Browns’ only win of 2016.

The public viewing for late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney is set for Monday.

The Texans got a look at Ohio pass rusher Tarell Basham in a workout.

What are the Colts’ objectives this offseason?

Linebacker doesn’t appear to be an area of need for the Jaguars.

Assessing the ripple effects of possible Titans first-round picks.

The Broncos website looks at the draft’s top edge rushers.

Making the case for the Chiefs drafting a wide receiver.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio called for a flag after the Easter Bunny laid out a Teddy Roosevelt mascot at a Washington Nationals game.

Is Chargers DE Joey Bosa at risk of a sophomore slump?

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott was back at Ohio State over the weekend.

S Darian Thompson is on track to return to the Giants.

Is running back the biggest need for the Eagles?

The Redskins are one of many teams back at work this week.

UConn S Obi Melifonwu could be a fit for the Bears.

Five top storylines for the Lions’ offseason program.

A look at how the Packers have fared with their compensatory draft picks.

The Vikings could add a tight end in the draft.

Will the Falcons host the Cowboys on opening night?

The Panthers could add to the draft legacy of Ohio State or LSU in the first round.

The Saints could also wind up with an LSU product on draft day.

Will the Buccaneers add a quarterback to their backup mix?

A look at why this is a vital draft for the Cardinals.

The Rams like the improvement shown by S Maurice Alexander.

A football signed by 49ers great Jerry Rice and auctioned off for charity was stolen.

Is a tight end on the Seahawks’ draft shopping list?