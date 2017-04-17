No new deal, but Jarvis Landry at Dolphins workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry said recently that he expects the Dolphins to beat the Patriots both times they play in the 2017 season and he’s at the team’s first day of work as they prepare to meet that goal.

Landry is heading into the final year of his contract and there’s been chatter this offseason about working on an extension with the team. Nothing has come to fruition and that can sometimes lead players to skip voluntary work, but Landry’s view, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, is that “football players don’t hold out from football things.”

The Dolphins re-signed Kenny Stills to a four-year deal this offseason, but have cap space to get something done with Landry as well. The wideout is set to make just under $900,000 under the terms of his current deal.

Miami also has DeVante Parker at wideout, but there’s some time to go before the 2015 first-round pick’s contract should become an issue for the team.