No new deal, but Jarvis Landry at Dolphins workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry said recently that he expects the Dolphins to beat the Patriots both times they play in the 2017 season and he’s at the team’s first day of work as they prepare to meet that goal.

Landry is heading into the final year of his contract and there’s been chatter this offseason about working on an extension with the team. Nothing has come to fruition and that can sometimes lead players to skip voluntary work, but Landry’s view, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, is that “football players don’t hold out from football things.”

The Dolphins re-signed Kenny Stills to a four-year deal this offseason, but have cap space to get something done with Landry as well. The wideout is set to make just under $900,000 under the terms of his current deal.

Miami also has DeVante Parker at wideout, but there’s some time to go before the 2015 first-round pick’s contract should become an issue for the team.

9 Responses to “No new deal, but Jarvis Landry at Dolphins workouts”
  1. bababooeyyy says: Apr 17, 2017 11:16 AM

    Dude is my favorite NFL player. He plays with such a passion and fire. Every team would kill to have him on their team.

  2. craniator says: Apr 17, 2017 11:17 AM

    Landry is a consummate pro and one of Miami’s best draft picks in franchise history.

  3. jermainewiggins says: Apr 17, 2017 11:17 AM

    Instead of a new deal id give him a drug test for claiming the dolphins will sweep the pats.

  4. cletuspstillwaterjr says: Apr 17, 2017 11:22 AM

    The guy is mature beyond his years and a hell of a player. I hope he has a long and successful career in Miami.

  5. ab420420 says: Apr 17, 2017 11:29 AM

    He’s a solid slot guy, but the Dolphins will overpay as usual

  6. jjackwagon says: Apr 17, 2017 11:37 AM

    Hey Branden…this is how it’s done.

  7. tedmurph says: Apr 17, 2017 11:45 AM

    As a Pats fan, one of the 1rst guys I’d pick off any NFL roster is JLandry. Clutch and tough as nails. Kept playing hard when the rest of the Dolphins quit. Any Dolphins fan that doesn’t get how valuable this guy is is clueless. Don’t pay and let him walk. Watch him become an All Pro somewhere else.

  8. tylawspick6 says: Apr 17, 2017 11:48 AM

    Cap hell will do that.

  9. irsaysneedle says: Apr 17, 2017 11:51 AM

    come to Indy…we’ll squeeze that good attitude right out of you and leave you as a pile of wasted talent smoldering with crank and crack fumes…it’s what we do…

