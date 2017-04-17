Panthers left guard Andrew Norwell signs his second-round tender

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

The Panthers threw the big money Kawann Short’s way this morning, but he wasn’t the only one signing.

The team announced that restricted free agent left guard Andrew Norwell had signed his tender, along with exclusive rights free agent center Tyler Larsen and punter Michael Palardy on the day they opened their offseason program.

Norwell had been tendered at the second-round level, as the Panthers were willing to pay him $2.746 million rather than risk losing the former undrafted rookie for nothing to save a million bucks.

Norwell was the one constant for the Panthers last year, starting all 16 games at left guard, the only start to finish the season in the position he started. They’re hoping that by putting free agent acquisition Matt Kalil beside him at left tackle and getting center Ryan Kalil healthy again on the other side that they can protect Cam Newton much better this year.