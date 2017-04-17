 Skip to content

Patriots open workouts without Tom Brady; what will they do?

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT
Oh no, the team is doomed, the star quarterback is skipping the first day of voluntary offseason workouts, and the valuable chemistry built during this time that can never be replaced is clearly in jeopardy.

Oh wait, it’s Tom Brady. Carry on.

According to Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, Brady was absent when the Patriots convened to begin the defense of their fifth Super Bowl title.

He’s expected back tomorrow, after returning from a family vacation.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler is also expected back later this week after he was on vacation. He hasn’t signed his restricted free agent tender, leading to some uncertainty about his future there, particularly after they spent a pile of money on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

5 Responses to “Patriots open workouts without Tom Brady; what will they do?”
  1. weepingjebus says: Apr 17, 2017 4:19 PM

    Brady has a clock in his personal gym that counts down to the Super Bowl. The End.

  2. lgw91s says: Apr 17, 2017 4:32 PM

    And in a blink of an eye – I mean, 4-5 months – the season will be underway.

  3. terripet says: Apr 17, 2017 4:37 PM

    His arm will never be sore his passes travel 3 yards

  4. tb12x4 says: Apr 17, 2017 4:41 PM

    the dude is the absolute GOAT…..chucking bombs dating super models winning most ever rings…..insane GOAT……remember when gump was mentioned in the same breath as the GOAT ….my how time reveals all

  5. bert1913 says: Apr 17, 2017 4:46 PM

    the team knows that brady will get caught cheating again, so they have to prepare the team for that moment

