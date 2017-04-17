Patriots open workouts without Tom Brady; what will they do?

Oh no, the team is doomed, the star quarterback is skipping the first day of voluntary offseason workouts, and the valuable chemistry built during this time that can never be replaced is clearly in jeopardy.
Oh wait, it’s Tom Brady. Carry on.
According to Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, Brady was absent when the Patriots convened to begin the defense of their fifth Super Bowl title.
He’s expected back tomorrow, after returning from a family vacation.
Cornerback Malcolm Butler is also expected back later this week after he was on vacation. He hasn’t signed his restricted free agent tender, leading to some uncertainty about his future there, particularly after they spent a pile of money on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Brady has a clock in his personal gym that counts down to the Super Bowl. The End.
And in a blink of an eye – I mean, 4-5 months – the season will be underway.
His arm will never be sore his passes travel 3 yards
the dude is the absolute GOAT…..chucking bombs dating super models winning most ever rings…..insane GOAT……remember when gump was mentioned in the same breath as the GOAT ….my how time reveals all
the team knows that brady will get caught cheating again, so they have to prepare the team for that moment
bert1913 says:
Apr 17, 2017 4:46 PM
Actually the Pats don’t have any competition so he can skip as many practices as he wishes…..
Looks like he can take the first 4 games off each season now also as they don’t need him for them to win a Super Bowl. He and the wife get some alone time while the kids are in school and Tommy returns tan, relaxed, rested and ready for the next 15 games.
Brady missed 4 weeks of practice last season because some people failed to understand 7th grade science and then decided to lie about it once it was explained to them.
How did that turn out for the Patriots?
This is the only team in history that you can book for the AFC Championship game before the season starts.
The league can arrange the schedule any way they want and this will still happen. Amazing franchise and team.
I think they’ll be okay.
terripet says:
Apr 17, 2017 4:37 PM
With 208 wins and counting I don’t care how far he throws the ball just as long as he continues to win.
Plus, as always, if it really was as easy as those who are inclined to dislike Mr. Brady make it out to be then more teams would have the same offensive game plan.
It is telling other teams are unable to duplicate the success.
You would think it may make one come to the conclusion at some point Mr. Brady is a pretty great QB.
As a fan of another team in the AFC east twice a year I hope to see Brady have a bad game. The rest of the time I just enjoy the opportunity to watch him. Anyone that can’t appreciate watching one of the greatest competitors of all time practice his craft isn’t a fan of the game, they’re just a fanboy of their own team. Marino was the best pure passer I ever saw and Montana in his prime was probably the most physically gifted QB but Brady’s unique type of greatness transcends the position itself. Put simply when all the meaningless statistical evaluations along with the jealous bs is filtered out he is the greatest winner of the Super Bowl era. And really when it comes to measuring degrees of ‘great’ what else is there?
The only flaw this fan of the game can find with Brady is he isn’t doing his winning in ‘my’ team’s uniform.
“His arm will never be sore his passes travel 3 yards”
Hilarious. It must have just about killed you to see Brady throwing perfect 40 and 50 yard bombs to Hogan in the playoffs after your Bills were so short of receivers during the season after letting him go to the Pats.
If only they’d kept Hogan but instead he goes to the team you hate the most and gets a SB ring to boot.
“Marino was the best pure passer I ever saw and Montana in his prime was probably the most physically gifted QB but Brady’s unique type of greatness transcends the position itself. ”
Like you I always appreciate watching the greats play. I remember the days when Marino came to town and it didn’t matter if the Pats were up by 3 or 4 TDs with 10 minutes left. You could never ever feel comfortable with a lead when Marino was throwing against you until the last seconds ticked off the clock and it became an actual win. He never gave up no matter how far down the Fins were and inspired his teammates to rise to the same standard.
According to nfl.com: The most important note to remember in these workouts is that they are voluntary. Phase One of the NFL program lasts two weeks and is limited to strength, conditioning and rehab.
Phase Two consists of actual on the field work with coaches.
Now aren’t players technically allowed to organize their own practices or meetings to do field work without coaches?
2 yard tom!
bert1913 says:
Apr 17, 2017 4:46 PM
Watching the Patriots win two of the last 3 Super Bowls, both of which seemed to be won by the opposing team at some point, must have been torturous for you.
terripet says:
Apr 17, 2017 4:37 PM
Keep believing that if you want.
finnymcphin says:
Apr 17, 2017 5:11 PM
“As a fan of another team in the AFC east twice a year I hope to see Brady have a bad game. The rest of the time I just enjoy the opportunity to watch him.”
These are the words of a true football fan.
wib22 says:
Apr 17, 2017 9:33 PM
2 yard tom!
2 yard Tom = 5 Super Bowl Tom
2 yard Tom = 4 Super Bowl MVP
2 yard Tom = 14 Div. Titles 8 in a Row
2 yard Tom = 7 AFC Championships
You wish you had a 2 yard Tom running your team