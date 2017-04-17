Patriots open workouts without Tom Brady; what will they do?

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

Oh no, the team is doomed, the star quarterback is skipping the first day of voluntary offseason workouts, and the valuable chemistry built during this time that can never be replaced is clearly in jeopardy.

Oh wait, it’s Tom Brady. Carry on.

According to Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, Brady was absent when the Patriots convened to begin the defense of their fifth Super Bowl title.

He’s expected back tomorrow, after returning from a family vacation.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler is also expected back later this week after he was on vacation. He hasn’t signed his restricted free agent tender, leading to some uncertainty about his future there, particularly after they spent a pile of money on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.