Ray McDonald rape case dropped after accuser refuses to testify

The woman who accused former 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald of raping her has refused to testify against him, and as a result the charge has been dropped.
The San Jose Mercury News reports that the women sued McDonald and received a settlement of more than $100,000.
The woman accused McDonald of raping her at his house on December 15, 2014. The 49ers cut him shortly after. He was later signed by the Bears but released after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence and child endangerment.
McDonald, who was accused of domestic violence three times in his NFL career, has not played in an NFL game since the 49ers released him.
She didn’t refuse a Starbucks coffee with Ray the following morning though.
Well, well, well, whaddayaknow. Turns out I was right when I said, after everyone agreed that the 49ers and later the Bears “had to cut him” because of mere allegations against him, and every talking head on TV/radio was virtue-signaling about what scum this guy was…it turns out that there was nothing there. Reminds me of all those *allegations* that suddenly came out against Trump the month of the election and all the virtue-signaling dopes who took it to be 100% factual.
And now who gives Ray McDonald back the 2 years of his career that they cost him?
Sounds like somebody got paid. He must have Big Ben’s attorney on retainer.
“She didn’t refuse a Starbucks coffee with Ray the following morning though.”
Needed something quick to wash down the Morning After pill.
Dude got a raw deal
Cha Ching! Payoff
It is hard to tell who is telling the truth because only 2 people were present at the time. There is no independent witness. But it looks like the accuser can be bought for the sum of $100,000.