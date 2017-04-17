Ray McDonald rape case dropped after accuser refuses to testify

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT

The woman who accused former 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald of raping her has refused to testify against him, and as a result the charge has been dropped.

The San Jose Mercury News reports that the women sued McDonald and received a settlement of more than $100,000.

The woman accused McDonald of raping her at his house on December 15, 2014. The 49ers cut him shortly after. He was later signed by the Bears but released after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence and child endangerment.

McDonald, who was accused of domestic violence three times in his NFL career, has not played in an NFL game since the 49ers released him.