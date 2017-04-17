Ray Rice takes part in NFL’s social responsibility training video

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Ray Rice hasn’t been able to find work with an NFL team since the video emerged of him punching his fiancee in an elevator.

So it’s a bit poignant that his return to the NFL comes in the form of a video, one trying to help young players to not make the mistakes he made.

According to Jane McManus of espnW.com, Rice has contributed to a social responsibility presentation which will be shown to teams.

“We shot a video that just highlights everything that I’ve been talking about decision-making, how things happened in my life, how things unfolded,” Rice said. “The guys get to hear it from me, how it unraveled.”

Rice is part of a longer program which will be shown to all 32 teams. It’s the first time he’s worked with the league since the 2013 season.

It’s the fourth year the league has put together a video presentation regarding conduct issues. In previous years, the videos have covered DUI, sexual assault and gun safety.

Rice has been willing to share his message with other groups consistently, perhaps in an effort to find work and perhaps in an effort to make a real change. And for the first time, his former NFL co-workers will get to see it directly.