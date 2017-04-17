Ray Rice takes part in NFL’s social responsibility training video

Ray Rice hasn’t been able to find work with an NFL team since the video emerged of him punching his fiancee in an elevator.
So it’s a bit poignant that his return to the NFL comes in the form of a video, one trying to help young players to not make the mistakes he made.
According to Jane McManus of espnW.com, Rice has contributed to a social responsibility presentation which will be shown to teams.
“We shot a video that just highlights everything that I’ve been talking about decision-making, how things happened in my life, how things unfolded,” Rice said. “The guys get to hear it from me, how it unraveled.”
Rice is part of a longer program which will be shown to all 32 teams. It’s the first time he’s worked with the league since the 2013 season.
It’s the fourth year the league has put together a video presentation regarding conduct issues. In previous years, the videos have covered DUI, sexual assault and gun safety.
Rice has been willing to share his message with other groups consistently, perhaps in an effort to find work and perhaps in an effort to make a real change. And for the first time, his former NFL co-workers will get to see it directly.
This is definitely a good thing Rice is doing. Too bad he didn’t have someone giving him this advice before he decided to George Foreman his wife.
Probably the one NFL (ex) player that got it and has showed real remorse for his actions. To bad it killed his career.
I hope they add some precautionary content from Lawrence Phillips’ NFL career to show you can’t be a knucklehead in this life. Also, Andre Rison to show that no matter how much money you make, if you spend money like it’s water you will be broke shortly after you retire.
It’s a shame that he never got another chance with another team. He made a mistake, his wife forgave him, they went to counseling and he has been active with sharing his story as an advocate for stopping domestic violence. I respect the fact that he is willing to admit his mistake and that he hasn’t cried foul or blamed anyone else for what he did. He never was a problem before the incident and hasn’t been since, he deserves another chance.
Probably the one NFL (ex) player that got it and has showed real remorse for his actions. To bad it killed his career.
The existence of a video of his actions killed his career. No video and he would’ve been right back out there.
He should really try to play in this spring league if it happens ,it will take the initial internet outrage hit away from an NFL team that wants to bring him in for a possible tryout,they will be used to seeing him in pads again.