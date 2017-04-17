Report: Haason Reddick visiting Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Temple linebacker Haason Reddick is one of the 22 players scheduled to attend the draft later this month and he’ll be taking a visit with one of the first teams to make a selection.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reddick is meeting with the Jaguars on Monday.

Linebacker wouldn’t appear to be a major need for the Jags as they have Telvin Smith, Paul Posluszny and Myles Jack manning the position at the moment. Reddick was productive enough for the Owls in 2016 — 22.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks — that he’s worth a look for a team that could use that kind of impact in their front seven. Given the new men in charge of the Jags this year, there’s also the possibility that they plan to move in a different direction despite the players already on hand.

As his invite to the draft attests, Reddick is projected to go early in the draft. The Jaguars have the No. 4 pick, which is earlier than he tends to pop up in projections but one never knows how things will play out with trades that could alter where Jacksonville winds up picking over the course of the first round.