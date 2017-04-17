Reports: Garry Gilliam signs offer sheet with 49ers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 17, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT

There might yet be movement in restricted free agency this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the San Francisco 49ers signed restricted free agent tackle Garry Gilliam to an offer sheet on Monday. Per Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com, the offer is a one-year contract worth $2.2 million with $1.4 million guaranteed.

The Seattle Seahawks had placed an original round tender on Gilliam prior to the start of free agency that’s worth $1.797 million. However, that tender comes with no guaranteed money. The Seahawks will have five days to match the offer from San Francisco. If they fail to match, they would receive no compensation from the 49ers as Gilliam was initially an undrafted free agent signing by Seattle in 2014.

Gilliam has started 29 games for Seattle over the last two seasons at right tackle. He was benched in November and was inactive for two games before regaining his starting job in December. While Gilliam would be the only returning player with experience starting at right tackle for Seattle, it would seem unlikely the Seahawks would match the 49ers offer.

The only other player to sign an offer sheet this offseason was Buffalo Bills center Ryan Groy.

Groy signed a two-year, $5 million offer sheet with the Los Angeles Rams in March. However, the Bills matched the offer to keep Groy in Buffalo.