Roughly 20 NFL teams facing loss of chartered flights

Road trips may soon be getting more interesting for NFL teams.
Per a league source, roughly 20 teams may end up without charter arrangements for the 2017 season. According to Forbes.com, American recently suspended its charter arrangements with six NFL franchises: the Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins, and Steelers.
According to the Forbes report, American will continue to service the Panthers, Cowboys, and Eagles.
The reason given for the suspension of service is that the airline lacks the machinery to do the job. A cynic would predict that it’s the first step toward a supply-demand effort by American to throw a thumb or two onto the scale for cost-insensitive clients.
The issue, based on information from PFT’s source, extends beyond American Airlines. Delta is believed to be doing the same thing, and United could be next. The source said that roughly 20 teams currently don’t have a charter provider for the coming season, and that it could become a “real issue” for the league.
Welcome to “The Real World” and dealing with TSA!
Wow the Dolphins are going to hate taking Spirit Airlines to London. $50 for the first checked bag and no wifi.
#billionaireproblems
I’d love to see United drag an NFLer off the plane.
Fly commercial, even first class.
Not ideal – but you’ll get to where you need to be.
Owners should dip into the Goodell Compensation Fund to cover the millions in likely new expenses.
Going to be great seeing some of these teams flying commercial this year…haha!
Seriously, how can a league that has ~$14b in revenue not get this crap setup well in advance and have a plan B?
That’s fine. My Ravens can handle United Airlines. They are as tough as it they come.
Hopefully the NFL teams can hit up the local taxpayers for any needed monies.
National Greed League – “What you want to get paid to do charter flights for us? The privilege of serving the NFL should be a free service for companies like yours!”
OH NOES what will the poor billionaire owners of the NFL do? Oh of course, they’ll pass the increased costs onto the fans! That’s a well that will never run dry.
First world problems
No real loss if United can’t fly any of the teams. The last thing I’d want is my team’s long-snapper or outside linebacker or whoever getting the crap kicked out of them and dragged off the plane and ending up on the injury report that week.
Pony express
Maybe it’s time for these teams to buy their own plane.
Seems simple to me. The league, worth billions of dollars, should either purchase or found a charter airline service. That way, they have full control over the planes, personnel and such. Then they should charter their planes out to other sports teams (college), or other people who just want to pay big money to fly on an NFL plane. Would probably be a money maker, or at least break even with what they’re currently spending.
Southwest! Bags fly free!
Maybe their security will ragdoll the players and drag them off the flight too !
I bet Washington doesn’t have an issue.
Didn’t Snyder make his first bucks by chartering helicopters in college or something?
Miami owner has the money to buy a plane and hire a flight crew for the fish, then charter out the plane when the fish don’t need it. Bill…p.s. his fellow owners will get the hint and not depend on the major airlines for there business. It may come down to ” Greed VS Greed “.
I am going to hazard a guess that if the guy refusing to give up his seat on that United flight was an NFL lineman, that tough guy cop would have made it his very last alternative to drag him out and rough him up. Just a guess.
Hop on that party bus!
As a former VP of Greyhound Lines, “Ride the Dog!”
RavenzGunnerz says:
Apr 17, 2017 12:28 PM
That’s fine. My Ravens can handle United Airlines. They are as tough as it they come.
——————————
8-8
Vince Wilfork vs a TSA agent.
I’d watch that.
Guess it is time for the NFL to tell taxpayers that they need to also buy planes for the NFL owner in addition to the stadium.
No planes, no stadium, the NFL owner will move the team to a city whose taxpayers will fund the billionaire.
Could we have a Planes…Trains and Automobiles situation on our hands……
I’m sure most of these owners can afford to buy their own team plane
jimmysee says:
Apr 17, 2017 12:32 PM
Southwest! Bags fly free!
________________________
Mike Brown is looking into that as we speak. Since a good portion of his team is made up of bags the Bengals could save a fortune.
“Maybe it’s time for these teams to buy their own plane.”
“The league, worth billions of dollars, should either purchase or found a charter airline service.”
Its far more complicated than that. Once you own them you have to pay for and provide the pilots, other flight crew, maintenance and other staff. You have to have hangers to store the planes in when they’re not in use. You have to maintain a supply of spare parts. You have to meet all kinds of government regs and given the issues the league has had with their own rule book I doubt they can handle understanding far more complex government rules about operating an airline.
Forfeit!
NFL-UBER
Erin rogers must be throwing a diva fit!
The Vikes just gassed up the Love Boat. Gronk is washing The Gronk Party Bus. Everything chilling. No worries. No planes, maybe no more TNF?
Mike Brown is currently pricing a 1947 crop duster bi plane for the Bengals….
Buddy Ryan would have loved United – he’d make the players fight to get a seat.
“Mr. Goodell….we have a, um, a transportation issue.”
Wanna get away?
joetoronto says:
Apr 17, 2017 12:30 PM
Maybe it’s time for these teams to buy their own plane.
Nah, teams only take 10 flights a year. You’re better off overpaying for ten charter flights than taking on the costs (both fixed and variable) of a plane that big.
Goodell must go.
Arrest, try and convict.
harrisonhits2 says:
Apr 17, 2017 12:49 PM
“Maybe it’s time for these teams to buy their own plane.”
“The league, worth billions of dollars, should either purchase or found a charter airline service.”
Its far more complicated than that. Once you own them you have to pay for and provide the pilots, other flight crew, maintenance and other staff. You have to have hangers to store the planes in when they’re not in use. You have to maintain a supply of spare parts. You have to meet all kinds of government regs and given the issues the league has had with their own rule book I doubt they can handle understanding far more complex government rules about operating an airline.
Not 100% sure, but I think every road game requires two planes per team. One for team personnel, press and their personal baggage, the other for equipment which is substantial.
I’m quite surprised that these owners don’t have private jets for the team. I mean come on. Your billionaires. With a “B”
Ohhhh, I would love to see a video of United security trying to get players like Suh, Suggs or James Harrison off the plane because of “overbooking” the flight.
With their immense wealth, I am surprised the NFL hasnt started their own private airlines. You and I would pay for it of course.
I doubt they can handle understanding far more complex government rules about operating an airline.
———–
They hire some former airline execs to work out the numbers and run it. If maintaining 17 planes (road teams + London) pencils out especially if they charter out the planes when they aren’t being used, they could even make money…they’d be all over that.
Be careful what you wish for American.