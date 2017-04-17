Ryan Griffin, five others sign tenders with Buccaneers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Mike Glennon left the Buccaneers to sign with the Bears as a free agent this offseason, opening up a spot as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jameis Winston in Tampa.

The team officially got one of the quarterbacks who will be vying for that job under contract on Monday. The Buccaneers announced that Ryan Griffin has signed his restricted free agent tender with the team.

Griffin was given the low tender by the Bucs, leaving him set to make $1.797 million this year. He joined the Bucs after being claimed off of waivers from the Saints in 2015 and has never played in a regular season game. His current competition is Sean Renfree, who signed with the team as a street free agent in January and has seen action in two games with the Falcons in 2015.

The Bucs also announced that cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah, tight end Cameron Brate, linebacker Adarius Glanton, wide receiver Adam Humphries and wide receiver Freddie Martino signed their exclusive rights tenders.