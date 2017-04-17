Seth Roberts, Denico Autry sign free agent tenders with Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr declared himself “ready to rock” on Monday and four of his teammates did the same by signing their tender offers from the club.

One of them was one of Carr’s receiving targets for the last two seasons. Wide receiver Seth Roberts will be back after a spell as an exclusive rights free agent and he’ll try to hold onto a role in sub packages alongside Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. Roberts had 38 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns last season, but left some other plays on the field thanks to drops. Cordarrelle Patterson’s arrival may mean fewer chances for him in 2017.

Restricted free agent defensive lineman Denico Autry signed his tender as well. Autry had 2.5 sacks in 690 snaps for the Raiders last season and his chances of remaining in the rotation are likely linked to whether Mario Edwards can stay healthy.

Guard Denver Kirkland and tight end Gabe Holmes signed their exclusive rights tenders and round out the group of returning Raiders.