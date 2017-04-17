Texans bringing in Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes for visits

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 6:37 AM EDT

The Texans still haven’t found their replacement savior since giving away Brock Osweiler, but they’re bringing in a couple of guys this week who might get the chance.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are bringing in Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes for pre-draft visits this week.

It seems highly unlikely that Watson would fall as far as the Texans’ 25th pick, and Mahomes might not either. But the Texans are in desperate need for an answer at the position whether they’ll admit it or not.

After giving the Browns a second-round pick so they’d take Osweiler off their hands, the Texans are left with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden on their current depth chart.

They waited for Tony Romo, but he decided to do TV instead. They have discussed the possibility of Colin Kaepernick, and that could ramp up if they’re unable to get one of the top passers in the draft.

Of course, doing so would probably require a bold move, and we saw how their last one worked out.