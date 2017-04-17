Texans bringing in Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes for visits

The Texans still haven’t found their replacement savior since giving away Brock Osweiler, but they’re bringing in a couple of guys this week who might get the chance.
According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are bringing in Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes for pre-draft visits this week.
It seems highly unlikely that Watson would fall as far as the Texans’ 25th pick, and Mahomes might not either. But the Texans are in desperate need for an answer at the position whether they’ll admit it or not.
After giving the Browns a second-round pick so they’d take Osweiler off their hands, the Texans are left with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden on their current depth chart.
They waited for Tony Romo, but he decided to do TV instead. They have discussed the possibility of Colin Kaepernick, and that could ramp up if they’re unable to get one of the top passers in the draft.
Of course, doing so would probably require a bold move, and we saw how their last one worked out.
Why do you keep bringing up Kaepernick? There’s no way he’s in Houston, period. He doesn’t fit the system, he’s not what O’Brien likes in QB’s, he wants starter money in a big contract, and they’re not going to change their system for a “First run and read” guy when you have a statue in Savage as a backup.
Bob McNair will not sign controversial/bad character guys. Kaepernick is seen as both.