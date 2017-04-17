Tom Savage confident he can stay healthy this year

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT

Tom Savage took over as the Texans’ starting quarterback late last season after Brock Osweiler was benched during their Week 15 game, but Osweiler wound up back in the lineup for the postseason after Savage suffered a concussion in the final game of the regular season.

Savage also missed the entire 2015 season after injuring his shoulder in the team’s final preseason game and hurt his knee in 2014 when he took over for the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, which creates an injury history that gives some pause when it comes to counting on Savage to start for the Texans this year.

On Monday, Savage spoke to the media after the start of the team’s offseason program and said he believes he can avoid the issues that have kept him off the field in his first three seasons.

“A lot of them can be avoided with experience … I’m very confident in myself this year that I’ll be available,” Savage said.

Depending on how the draft plays out, Savage may get competition from someone other than Brandon Weeden in the coming months but his three years of experience in the offense should help his chances of winding up in the starting job as long as he’s healthy enough to take the snaps.