Total of 23 teams start offseason programs today

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

While the preparations for the 2017 NFL Draft are wrapping up, most of the existing employees of the league are getting back to work today.

A total of 23 teams are opening their offseason programs today, and by tomorrow, the entire league will be back to some degree of work. Of course, the workouts are very limited this time of year, but they’re happening.

The Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Bengals, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Dolphins, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Raiders, Eagles, Steelers, Buccaneers, Titans, and Washington open offseason programs today.

The Bears, Packers, Giants, and Seahawks start their workouts tomorrow, which will bring everyone online.

Previously, the Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Rams, and 49ers started their conditioning programs, with new coaches getting a bit of a head start.