Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

With Tony Romo gone from the Cowboys (if you hadn’t heard) and Dak Prescott firmly in charge at the quarterback position, Dak will have plenty of pressure on him in 2017.

Which got me to thinking (an admittedly rare occurrence): Which quarterback is under the most pressure in 2017? Which got me to even more thinking: Why not make that the PFT Live question of the day?

Pick one of the five names that we’ve picked for consideration, and/or drop a comment about how there’s someone off the board under as much or more pressure than any of the options provided.

