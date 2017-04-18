A.J. Hawk retires as a Packer

A.J. Hawk announced his retirement three months ago, but now he’s doing so with the team that brought him into the league.
Hawk and the Packers have announced jointly that he’s retiring as a Packer. He played in Green Bay from 2006 to 2014 and then played one year in Cincinnati in 2015 and one game in Atlanta in 2016.
“We were fortunate to make A.J. my first pick as head coach in 2006, and he spent the next nine years giving everything he had to the Green Bay community and the Packers,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said in the team’s announcement. “His leadership and toughness were instrumental in all of our success, and we thank him for all that he did for the organization and the community. We wish A.J., Laura and the rest of the Hawk family all the best, and I am confident that whatever the future holds, he will be successful.”
Hawk was a first-round pick out of Ohio State who was a starter for all nine of his seasons with the Packers. He ranks first in franchise history with 1,118 tackles.
My first jersey ever
Won’t ever be accused of being a great player, but he was smart and I never questioned his effort. Glad he got a SB ring.
I still will never understand why people call this guy a Bust. He came to work day and day out during his career and was very consistent.
So long rocky.
Not what you’re looking for with a top 5 pick but given Ted’s atrocious draft record a solid starter is a miracle. Enjoy retirement, AJ.
scoops1 says:
Apr 18, 2017 11:36 AM
Agreed. He may not be headed to Canton, but he gave 9 years of hard work and he was (at a minimum) serviceable as a NFL linebacker. I know people want every 1st RD pick to be All-Pro, but in reality his career has to be considered successful.
So he wasn’t a bust, but he never lived up to the hype of being picked 5th overall. That being said he was a pretty consistent pro but not a game changer.