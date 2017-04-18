Maybe Tom Brady has inspired a generation of quarterbacks.
Because not only has Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers given up cheese, he’s also decided to take a break from golf as he tries to get himself in the best shape possible for the coming season.
Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers said he weighed in under his target weight of 220 pounds as the team began its offseason program.
“It’s fun to be 33 and feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve been in starting an offseason program,” Rodgers said. “So that’s exciting. That was kind of the goal I wanted to hit and just keeping moving forward in that direction.”
Rodgers said last offseason he was giving up dairy — which had to raise red flags throughout Wisconsin. But if their favorite quarterback can continue to play at a high level for years to come, they’ll probably be willing to forgive him. He did play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, but said for the most part he’s been concentrating on staying in shape.
“There’s always little tweaks, but the key for me is really that diet and trying to continue to be smart about what I’m eating and how it affects my performance even in the offseason,” Rodgers said. “And then recovery is huge, too. It’s going to take a little bit as I get readjusted to the Central Time Zone. Being out on the West Coast and then being out on the East Coast last weekend for Randall [Cobb’s] wedding, but sleep’s very important to my routine as well.”
So far as we know, he hasn’t taken up avocado ice cream or banned strawberries from his diet. Or won five Super Bowls.
Dairy is pretty easy to get by without the older you get. There are other sources of good calcium you can get from your nutrition. Most Adults actually stop producing the enzyme to breakdown the sugar found in dairy in which Adults develop a minimal case of lactose intolerance.
