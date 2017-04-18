Alex Smith: “Pointless” to worry about adding a quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT

The Chiefs have 10 picks in this year’s draft and a look at both their list of visitors in the pre-draft season and the makeup of their roster suggests one of them will be used on a quarterback.

The team has spent time with top prospects at the position, including this week’s visit with Cal’s Davis Webb, and they have three quarterbacks on their current roster, leading starter Alex Smith to note that “someone’s coming in” one way or another. If that quarterback should come in as an early draft pick, there will be plenty of speculation about what it means for Smith’s future with the team but Smith says it’s “unproductive” for him to worry about it.

“This time of year, QBs are coming in just like every other position,” Smith said, via the Kansas City Star. “To be honest, it’s a pretty free, open conversation. We talk to the QBs. ‘Hey, who do you like? How’s this guy? How’s that guy?’ You know? And kind of have open conversation. … It’s out of our hands, so in a sense, any anxiety you might have over it is pointless, to be honest.”

Coach Andy Reid noted the team has drafted quarterbacks in two of the last three years by way of saying that Smith knows “how this whole thing works.” There would certainly be a difference between those fifth-round additions, neither of whom remain on the roster, and what a pick in the first couple of rounds would say about the franchise’s plans.