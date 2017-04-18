All ears on Seattle for the start of the offseason program

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Not much has been said in recent days about the potential trade of Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. Plenty could be said on Tuesday, as the Seahawks gather for offseason workouts.

Especially if Richard Sherman shows up for them.

That’s the first question: With trade talk still lingering, will he choose to be present? Next question: If he shows up, will he speak to the media?

If Sherman talks to the media, what will he say about a possible trade?

Sherman initially said he laughed off the chatter. At least one report has since emerged that he initiated the process.

With neither team nor player declaring that a trade won’t happen, the door remains open. Whatever Sherman says if he walks back through the door to the team’s facility on Tuesday could shed plenty of light on the situation.