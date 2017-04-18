All ears on Seattle for the start of the offseason program

Not much has been said in recent days about the potential trade of Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. Plenty could be said on Tuesday, as the Seahawks gather for offseason workouts.
Especially if Richard Sherman shows up for them.
That’s the first question: With trade talk still lingering, will he choose to be present? Next question: If he shows up, will he speak to the media?
If Sherman talks to the media, what will he say about a possible trade?
Sherman initially said he laughed off the chatter. At least one report has since emerged that he initiated the process.
With neither team nor player declaring that a trade won’t happen, the door remains open. Whatever Sherman says if he walks back through the door to the team’s facility on Tuesday could shed plenty of light on the situation.
Seahawk fan here,
Trade him.
He’s been at the VMAC working out on his own all off-season.
Seriously?.
Richard Sherman NOT draw attention to himself??
Next time that happens will be the first.
What’s the holdup on PFT congratulating the Barneys for their 57th straight offseason championship?
Hell… The headline reads as is North Korea is about to fire another missile.. He’s a football player…Of course he can’t keep his pie hole shut… And you know it..
Geez, like Sherman needs a more extensive media platform?
Leave Richard alone!!!! Everyone knows he’s very sensitive and you guys keep bullying him!! All he’s ever done is provide leadership and a calm stable environment for the staff and players! One time he didn’t even yell at Bevell in practice when Bevell called a play he didn’t approve of…that’s patience!! He only berates teammates 50-98% of the time. That’s empathy and compassion!
With headlines like this and “Lynch situation plunges into confusion” during the offseason news cycle, no wonder these players get so entitled and think of themselves as more important than their fellow humans.
See Jones, Adam, for further evidence.
sonofsamadams says:
Apr 18, 2017 12:24 PM
Yeah! and Marshawn clearly has a social anxiety disorder. Let the man return to one of the biggest stages in America with quiet dignity.
It’s simple. Either he initiated the talks, or the team did, and they’re either close to a deal, or they aren’t. What’s left to discuss here? 🙂
Lot of hate for Sherman but I would take him for the right price, and I highly doubt many of you would disagree. Mind you this all would depend on each individuals concept of what a “fair price” would be. He’s worth a second rounder to a team like the Cowboys. Dallas does all of their damage finding gems in the middle rounds anyways.
Packer fan, come to my team Richard, we will guarantee you a humiliating playoff loss!
Come to Vikings – you can head for the beach after Game 16 – unless they choose just to test out Practice Squad guys after Game 12.
Maybe I’m goofy…was Gilliam so bad that they let a 2 year starter on the O line who’s all of 26 years old and only played 1 yr of O line in college, walk for nothing? SF gets to plug in a decent young starter for $2.2mil. That’s a steal. Nicely done John Lynch and company. That’s a good 1st step for them.
Frankly, I don’t see the FO trading him this year no matter what – which is why you see the price being so high and not coming down. In a year, they will have been able to draft and develop more CB talent and Sherman will be on the final year of his contract, so I could see it happening, but not until this season’s over.
Come to the Vikings – the team where the DBs can commit mutiny and their media (PA) will lie about it.
I don’t see how Sherman can play for Seattle at this point. The Pats don’t seem to think they can do business with Malcolm Butler’s agent. I think a trade makes all the sense in the world. Pats have plenty of cap room and seem to be loading up for a couple more swings at it. If Seattle extends Butler, the cap hit for them will be less than Sherman’s this year, helping with that problem too.
kfoyo808 says:
Apr 18, 2017 12:56 PM
Maybe I’m goofy…was Gilliam so bad that they let a 2 year starter on the O line who’s all of 26 years old and only played 1 yr of O line in college, walk for nothing? SF gets to plug in a decent young starter for $2.2mil. That’s a steal. Nicely done John Lynch and company. That’s a good 1st step for them.
You aren’t goofy. Any player who started 29 games last 2 years with a change of scenery is worth a 1.4 million (2.2 with incentives). Seattle gave him his shot to be apart of the core group, he played so well they kept benching him.
Richard Sherman not talking??? did hell freeze over?