Another year, another pay cut for Danny Amendola

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT
The Patriots have signed restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet, making it two years in a row that they have made a bid to sign away a player from the Bills.

It’s not the only tradition that the Patriots are keeping alive this spring.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver Danny Amendola has agreed to a pay cut from his scheduled $6 million salary. Amendola took a pay cut last year as well.

Amendola saw his compensation drop significantly from over $5 million to $1.6 million in 2016. Yates reports that he’ll make more than $1.6 million this year, but calls it a “slight increase” over that figure so it looks like another big alteration for the wideout.

The offer sheet for Gillislee reportedly calls for him to make $4 million in his first year with New England, so the money saved on the Amendola deal is likely being put to use in their attempt to add Gillislee to the backfield.

20 Responses to “Another year, another pay cut for Danny Amendola”
  1. wrossi81 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:13 PM

    Top-tier players taking pay cuts to play for the Patriots is effectively giving them somewhere between $20 and $30 million in extra salary cap room. Brady alone is $14M and should be at $25M or higher. It’s becoming a competitive balance issue in the league.

  2. embolomere says: Apr 18, 2017 2:13 PM

    Mr. Clutch back on board.

  3. massappeal12345 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:14 PM

    Amendola, a reliable, clutch player.

    Good to have him back.

  4. ryder09 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:16 PM

    he would get the veterans minimum somewhere else.

  5. maust1013 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:16 PM

    It is what it is. Amendola accepted a ‘prove it’ deal last year 4 missed games and 23/243/4 didn’t prove a lot. The Pats are pretty well stacked at WR, Brady’s comfort level with him in clutch moments is probably the only thing keeping him on the roster.

    And now we will hear from the trolls criticizing how the Super Bowl Champion Patriots, the winningest team in pro sports for the past 20 years, conduct their business…

  6. tylawspick6 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:17 PM

    Class player. Something Welkie never did and I’d take Amendola over Welkie any day of the week.

    With the money going to Edelman and Amendola over Welker, it’s almost like Welker never played in NE.

    Sad, but true.

  7. patriottony says: Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM

    They still have 23 million in cap space,,,so they are golden at the moment

  8. The Power Rankings says: Apr 18, 2017 2:22 PM

    Give me Olivia Culpo and I’ll take any pay cut you want

  9. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:23 PM

    Pats are stacked at receiver and with Cooks joining the Pats its take a pay cut or take your chances as a free agent after the gold rush is already over.

    Plus he has a great rapport with Brady and while his numbers haven’t been huge he’s made a lot of clutch catches. I doubt he wants to go somewhere with a bottom tier QB to maybe make a little more on the FA market.

  10. kissbillsrings says: Apr 18, 2017 2:24 PM

    Anyone with half a brain stem knew this was coming….
    My guess is it’s around 2mill… Maybe 2.5 with incentives…. Danny plays a very limited role & is used/kept as insurance…..
    Glad we got him as he can be quite clutch at times….. He just doesn’t see the field nearly as much as the other guys & with BC now in the line up my guess is it will be even less….
    Go Pats!!!

  11. patsxsaintsfan says: Apr 18, 2017 2:25 PM

    Danny is the definition of a true patriot.

  12. firedog784 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:30 PM

    So the $6M that was supposed to go to Amendola has now gone to resigning him for less and bringing in Gillislee. So two players for $6M.

    I’m sorry but even if you hate Belichick (I’m close to it) you have to give him kudos for some of the moves he pulls off.

  13. gregfalco15 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:35 PM

    Love it. Danny is one of those players I’d really hate to lose. With the most likely result of Gillislee signing with the Pats, the offense this season should be set and dare I say the best they’ve had in years. Brady, Cooks, Hogan, Edelman, Mitchell, Amendola, Gronk, Allen, Lewis, White, Burkhead and Gillislee should be the best offensive unit in the NFL.

    Time to focus on the defense (thankfully by all accounts the draft is deep this year here) and I would like a couple additions to the OL as well. You can never be too careful there.

  14. superpatriotsfan says: Apr 18, 2017 2:37 PM

    Of course he would take a paycut, he wouldn’t last two games on another team. The guy cannot play #2 amount of time.

    #MadeOfGlass

  15. superpatriotsfan says: Apr 18, 2017 2:40 PM

    Robert Kraft is like Donald Trump, lots of undocumented money to spend.

  16. One For The D**k #Six says: Apr 18, 2017 2:48 PM

    wrossi81 says:
    Apr 18, 2017 2:13 PM

    Top-tier players taking pay cuts to play for the Patriots is effectively giving them somewhere between $20 and $30 million in extra salary cap room. Brady alone is $14M and should be at $25M or higher. It’s becoming a competitive balance issue in the league.
    =========================

    Here we go… The Patriots cheat by making their players take less than their true value, thus giving them unfair salary cap space advantages (eye roll). Call the National Guard. Send in the Marines. Fire up the legal department. Its more probable than not that Bill Belichick is generally aware that Tom Brady is out performing his salary! This must be stopped for the integrity of the league. Think about the keeds.

  17. decapitateme says: Apr 18, 2017 2:51 PM

    Pats really take care of their guys. Ask GOAT Brady who literally is paid in the mid range of NFL starting Qb’s. Turn em and burn em is the Patriots Way! Pathetic, notoriously cheap organization.

  18. dynastyfootballforme says: Apr 18, 2017 2:52 PM

    Danny has become the Ross Ventrone of pay cuts.

  19. whywerule says: Apr 18, 2017 2:54 PM

    harrisonhits2 says:
    Apr 18, 2017 2:23 PM
    …Plus he has a great rapport with Brady and while his numbers haven’t been huge he’s made a lot of clutch catches…
    ———————————————–

    Certainly happy to see Amendola returning. He has made some big plays in the last two Super Bowl winning playoff stretches, plus he is a reliable Punt and Kickoff Returner when called upon for those roles. Great to have him as the #4 or 5.

  20. jonathankrobinson424 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:57 PM

    ….when his career is over he’ll admire the 4 or 5 Super Bowl rings he’ll have……..worth taking a little bit of a haircut.

