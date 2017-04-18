Another year, another pay cut for Danny Amendola

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

The Patriots have signed restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet, making it two years in a row that they have made a bid to sign away a player from the Bills.

It’s not the only tradition that the Patriots are keeping alive this spring.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver Danny Amendola has agreed to a pay cut from his scheduled $6 million salary. Amendola took a pay cut last year as well.

Amendola saw his compensation drop significantly from over $5 million to $1.6 million in 2016. Yates reports that he’ll make more than $1.6 million this year, but calls it a “slight increase” over that figure so it looks like another big alteration for the wideout.

The offer sheet for Gillislee reportedly calls for him to make $4 million in his first year with New England, so the money saved on the Amendola deal is likely being put to use in their attempt to add Gillislee to the backfield.