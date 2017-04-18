Another year, another pay cut for Danny Amendola

The Patriots have signed restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet, making it two years in a row that they have made a bid to sign away a player from the Bills.
It’s not the only tradition that the Patriots are keeping alive this spring.
Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver Danny Amendola has agreed to a pay cut from his scheduled $6 million salary. Amendola took a pay cut last year as well.
Amendola saw his compensation drop significantly from over $5 million to $1.6 million in 2016. Yates reports that he’ll make more than $1.6 million this year, but calls it a “slight increase” over that figure so it looks like another big alteration for the wideout.
The offer sheet for Gillislee reportedly calls for him to make $4 million in his first year with New England, so the money saved on the Amendola deal is likely being put to use in their attempt to add Gillislee to the backfield.
Top-tier players taking pay cuts to play for the Patriots is effectively giving them somewhere between $20 and $30 million in extra salary cap room. Brady alone is $14M and should be at $25M or higher. It’s becoming a competitive balance issue in the league.
Mr. Clutch back on board.
Amendola, a reliable, clutch player.
Good to have him back.
he would get the veterans minimum somewhere else.
It is what it is. Amendola accepted a ‘prove it’ deal last year 4 missed games and 23/243/4 didn’t prove a lot. The Pats are pretty well stacked at WR, Brady’s comfort level with him in clutch moments is probably the only thing keeping him on the roster.
And now we will hear from the trolls criticizing how the Super Bowl Champion Patriots, the winningest team in pro sports for the past 20 years, conduct their business…
Class player. Something Welkie never did and I’d take Amendola over Welkie any day of the week.
With the money going to Edelman and Amendola over Welker, it’s almost like Welker never played in NE.
Sad, but true.
They still have 23 million in cap space,,,so they are golden at the moment
Give me Olivia Culpo and I’ll take any pay cut you want
Pats are stacked at receiver and with Cooks joining the Pats its take a pay cut or take your chances as a free agent after the gold rush is already over.
Plus he has a great rapport with Brady and while his numbers haven’t been huge he’s made a lot of clutch catches. I doubt he wants to go somewhere with a bottom tier QB to maybe make a little more on the FA market.
Anyone with half a brain stem knew this was coming….
My guess is it’s around 2mill… Maybe 2.5 with incentives…. Danny plays a very limited role & is used/kept as insurance…..
Glad we got him as he can be quite clutch at times….. He just doesn’t see the field nearly as much as the other guys & with BC now in the line up my guess is it will be even less….
Go Pats!!!
Danny is the definition of a true patriot.
So the $6M that was supposed to go to Amendola has now gone to resigning him for less and bringing in Gillislee. So two players for $6M.
I’m sorry but even if you hate Belichick (I’m close to it) you have to give him kudos for some of the moves he pulls off.
Love it. Danny is one of those players I’d really hate to lose. With the most likely result of Gillislee signing with the Pats, the offense this season should be set and dare I say the best they’ve had in years. Brady, Cooks, Hogan, Edelman, Mitchell, Amendola, Gronk, Allen, Lewis, White, Burkhead and Gillislee should be the best offensive unit in the NFL.
Time to focus on the defense (thankfully by all accounts the draft is deep this year here) and I would like a couple additions to the OL as well. You can never be too careful there.
Of course he would take a paycut, he wouldn’t last two games on another team. The guy cannot play #2 amount of time.
#MadeOfGlass
Robert Kraft is like Donald Trump, lots of undocumented money to spend.
Pats really take care of their guys. Ask GOAT Brady who literally is paid in the mid range of NFL starting Qb’s. Turn em and burn em is the Patriots Way! Pathetic, notoriously cheap organization.
Danny has become the Ross Ventrone of pay cuts.
Certainly happy to see Amendola returning. He has made some big plays in the last two Super Bowl winning playoff stretches, plus he is a reliable Punt and Kickoff Returner when called upon for those roles. Great to have him as the #4 or 5.
….when his career is over he’ll admire the 4 or 5 Super Bowl rings he’ll have……..worth taking a little bit of a haircut.