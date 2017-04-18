Bills take a look at Chad Kelly since they kind of have to

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 6:22 AM EDT

The Bills have made it clear they’re in the quarterback market, with owner Terry Pegula joining the party to meet with some of the top prospects at the position.

And because it’s Buffalo, they’re pretty obligated to talk to a later-round prospect too, even if he won’t be able to throw for them for several months.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the Bills brought Ole Miss quarterback and nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in for a visit yesterday.

At a time when they’re trying to rebuild a connection with the traditions of the team, it would have been simply rude to not include the younger Kelly. But he has an interesting resume in his own right, with a track record of production punctuated with a few off-field incidents as well.

He’s also coming off knee surgery, and just had wrist surgery which will keep him from throwing for three months.

New Sean McDermott tried to sell all the quarterback visits as a possible “smokescreen,” but when you look at as many as they have, it’s the most elaborate smokescreen in the league. They’ve visited with all the top prospects (Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, DeShone Kizer, Patrick Mahomes) as well as later-round possibilities such as Temple’s Phillip Walker and Pittsburgh’s Nate Peterman in, and now the younger Kelly. They probably wouldn’t have devoted nearly a quarter of their total visits to one position if they weren’t thinking about the future at the position.