Bills take a look at Chad Kelly since they kind of have to

The Bills have made it clear they’re in the quarterback market, with owner Terry Pegula joining the party to meet with some of the top prospects at the position.
And because it’s Buffalo, they’re pretty obligated to talk to a later-round prospect too, even if he won’t be able to throw for them for several months.
According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the Bills brought Ole Miss quarterback and nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in for a visit yesterday.
At a time when they’re trying to rebuild a connection with the traditions of the team, it would have been simply rude to not include the younger Kelly. But he has an interesting resume in his own right, with a track record of production punctuated with a few off-field incidents as well.
He’s also coming off knee surgery, and just had wrist surgery which will keep him from throwing for three months.
New Sean McDermott tried to sell all the quarterback visits as a possible “smokescreen,” but when you look at as many as they have, it’s the most elaborate smokescreen in the league. They’ve visited with all the top prospects (Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, DeShone Kizer, Patrick Mahomes) as well as later-round possibilities such as Temple’s Phillip Walker and Pittsburgh’s Nate Peterman in, and now the younger Kelly. They probably wouldn’t have devoted nearly a quarter of their total visits to one position if they weren’t thinking about the future at the position.
For decades, until Ron Wolf changed the culture in the early ’90’s, Green Bay was constantly trying to revive the Lombardi ’60’s by bringing back players as coaches, or players with connections to the past.
The problem was they had connections to success, but weren’t successful themselves.
A team needs to focus on now, who are the best players available to win now, and hold parties to remember the past not connected to the football field.
Chad Kelly might be an ok player, but can he win the Super Bowl for Buffalo? That should be the first question, not the second.
Kid has a lot of athletic skill…too bad he’s a wacko…
I remember Jim Kelly as a young man here in Buffalo.
It wasn’t as pleasant as some seem to remember.
…..let’s pass on Chad….
Maybe he can be as great as his Uncle and manage to lose 4 Super Bowls in a row.
That’s not easy to do.
Eh, I wouldn’t mind him if he’s still there after the 4th-5th round…nothing wrong with insurance. Plus maybe the time spent on the bench can help him mature a bit.
I’m sick of the Bills having to do things or else the old guys will throw them under the bus. They want a team so bad, go buy one for yourselves and stop forcing this one to be so very awful