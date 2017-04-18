Broncos, 49ers to hold joint practices for third straight year

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 18, 2017, 12:28 AM EDT

The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers may both have new coaching staffs this season but they will continue a tradition from the past several seasons.

The Broncos announced on Monday that they will have joint practice with the 49ers this August. It’s the third straight year the two teams have met up prior to their preseason meeting for practices against each other.

The Broncos hosted the 49ers for practice each of the last two years. This time they’ll be traveling to Santa Clara.

It’s the fourth straight season the Broncos have held joint practice with another franchise. The Houston Texans also traveled to Denver for preseason practices in 2014.

The 49ers and Broncos are scheduled to play in Week 2 of the preseason.