Bucs expected to announce Hard Knocks participation Wednesday

April 18, 2017

Earlier this month, word was that the Buccaneers believed they were a leading choice to be the featured team on this year’s installment of HBO’s Hard Knocks show about life in an NFL training camp.

It looks like the Bucs were on the right track. The team said Tuesday that they will make a “major announcement” on Wednesday afternoon that is expected to be confirmation of their moment in the preseason spotlight. General Manager Jason Licht and coach Dirk Koetter will both be part of that announcement, although Licht already discussed appearing on the show on Monday.

“The fans would get an inside look at how our team really is,” Licht said in comments distributed by the team. “I know that you guys get a better feel than most, but I think the fans would get a real inside look at how we operate, how the players are. In terms of being a distraction, I think we’re wired to where we would be able to minimize that. Dirk has been through it [with the Falcons in 2014]. Mike Smith has been through it and I’ve heard positive things from them.”

Quarterback Jameis Winston will likely be front and center once the show is cut together for its debut this summer, but running back Doug Martin’s return from a stint in rehab and kicker Roberto Aguayo’s attempt to justify his second-round selection are also likely topics that we’ll be seeing play out in prime time.