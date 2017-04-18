Cam Robinson the latest tackle to meet with the Texans

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

It would be easy to misinterpret any one individual pre-draft visit.

But when a team looks at multiple players at the same position, it’s easier to draw an informed conclusion.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are bringing Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson in for a visit today.

Of course, the Texans are also doing their homework on top quarterbacks, as it’s clear from the last several seasons that getting their offense close to the level of their playoff-caliber defense is a priority there.