Cowboys pick up fifth-year option on Zack Martin

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

On the scale of #asexpected when it comes to fifth-year options for 2014 first-rounders, Cowboys guard Zack Martin was near the top of the list.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Cowboys did, in fact, pick up his 2018 option today.

For Martin, it’s worth $9.341 million in 2018.

For the Cowboys, he represents much more than that in a symbolic way and on the field. Rather than burn a first-rounder on quarterback Johnny Manziel as owner Jerry Jones was seemingly itching to do, the Cowboys went with the “safer” pick, and found the Notre Dame guard who has become one of the top interior blockers in the league.

They also avoided a sideshow, which has helped them become stable on the field as well, as part of a line that allowed them to survive a rookie quarterback last year, thanks to a rookie running back who had plenty of lanes through which to run.