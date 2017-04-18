Derrick Johnson expects to be full speed for Chiefs training camp

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 18, 2017, 4:29 AM EDT

When training camp begins for the Kansas City Chiefs in July, linebacker Derrick Johnson expects to be taking part.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Johnson believes he’ll be able to participate at full speed after a torn Achilles last December ended his 2016 season.

“If I’m not 100 percent, there will be some kind of setback,” Johnson said. “The main objective is to come into camp and get my work done and start training my eyes again.

“I’ll be well enough. It’ll probably be 7½ months by the time camp comes around so I’ll be able to do everything.”

Though Johnson may be able to practice from the start of camp, exactly what player he’ll be at that time remains at least somewhat in question. Johnson is 34 years old and entering his 13th season in the NFL. It’s the second time in three seasons he’s had to come back from an Achilles tear.

However, Johnson returned from injury in 2014 to be named a second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career and was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. He recorded 116 tackles with four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles a year after his previous Achilles injury. He did have an additional three months to recover then than he does now.

Johnson and the Chiefs will have to hope he can return to similar form this time around.