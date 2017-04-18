Falcons new stadium target date pushed back to Aug. 26

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

The Falcons have pushed back the opening of their new stadium for a third time, but promise this time they mean it will be ready when they say it will.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, team officials said the building will debut on Aug. 26, when the Falcons host their Week Three preseason game against the Cardinals.

The opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium was pushed back twice previously, and the last target was July 30 for an Atlanta United MLS match.

Steve Cannon, the chief executive officer of Falcons parent company AMB Group, LLC., said the Georgia Dome would remain in place but they had “no concerns,” that they’d need it. The new building also has a pair of early September college football games on the schedule, before the NFL regular season begins.