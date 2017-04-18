Harry Douglas, Da’Norris Searcy take pay cuts with Titans

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

A pair of Titans players have taken pay cuts ahead of the 2017 season.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver Harry Douglas and safety Da’Norris Searcy have both altered their contracts with the team.

Douglas will see his salary go from $3.75 million to $1.75 million with another $1.75 million available to him via incentives. Douglas had 15 catches for 210 yards in 11 games for the Titans, who have been linked to several wide receiver prospects leading into the draft.

Searcy’s salary will go from $5.625 million to $3.4 million in 2017 and from $6.125 million to $3.8 million in 2018. He will be able to earn $750,000 in incentives each year. Searcy appears set for a reserve role at safety this year with Kevin Byard and free agent acquisition Johnathan Cyprien set for the first team.