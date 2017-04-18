If poll is to be believed, most fans don’t want Joe Mixon on their team

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon’s stock may be falling as the draft approaches as teams worry about the public reaction to drafting a player who was caught on video punching a woman. A new poll won’t make teams any more eager to draft Mixon.
A Marist poll conducted for HBO’s Real Sports found that the vast majority of fans — 87 percent — say that they would oppose their favorite NFL team drafting a top college prospect with a history of physical violence against women.
The question, however, is whether a poll like that can be believed. It’s easy to tell a pollster that you don’t want a violent player on your favorite team. But how many fans would stop buying tickets or merchandise for their favorite team, or stop watching on television, because Mixon or another player with a similar off-field incident were on the team?
Last year, the Chiefs drafted Tyreek Hill even though he had been kicked off the team at Oklahoma State for a domestic violence incident in which he was initially charged with felony domestic abuse by strangulation for attacking his pregnant girlfriend, an incident that ultimately resulted in him pleading guilty to domestic abuse. Some Chiefs fans might have voiced their disapproval, but they were drowned out by the Chiefs fans who cheered Hill while he scored 12 touchdowns as a rookie.
Perhaps 87 percent of Chiefs fans would have told a pollster before last year’s draft that they didn’t want Hill on their team. But almost all Chiefs fans cheered him once he was on the team. If Mixon scores 12 touchdowns as a rookie, he’ll hear the cheers, too.
People will be a lot more forgiving if he’s a fifth-round pick. I’m willing to take a chance on a guy with a questionable past if the team doesn’t invest too much in him and is willing to cut him loose if he gets out of line.
Well, there’s always Canada…..
I’ll take him.
If what Mixon did was illegal, then I trust that the legal system sanctioned him appropriately and he has paid his debt to society. That’s good enough for me.
I don’t require that professional athletes be paragons of moral rectitude, but only that they show great athleticism in the sport.
In fact, I believe that the substantial majority of professional athletes, celebrities, politicians and excessively wealthy people behave less morally than the average Joe.
Difference between Mixon and Hill is that there is no video of Hill while the KO punch from Mixon will be repeated over and over so it is easier to forgive something you don’t see vs something the whole world has seen.
I’ve watched bad football for a long time. I would rather continue to watch it then watch a bunch of women beaters score some touchdowns. I don’t want to hear this choir boy nonsense either. There’s a huge difference between stealing some crab legs and physically harming a woman. If you can’t see the difference, you’re probabaly from Baltimore.
I’m a season ticket holder. I’ve straight up told my rep “don’t sign or draft any wife beaters” when they ask me what would keep me buying tickets in the future. They run those stupid commercials saying “football is family”, they sell all those stupid bedazled jerseys and hats and crap marketed toward women, they wear all that stupid pink crap every October. Then the Cowboys sign Greg Hardy and the Giants re-sign Josh Brown and on and on. One of my wife and I’s first dates was an NFL game between two mediocre teams in a pissing rain storm. It was one of the first signs I might have found the right girl. But more and more she’s almost done with the NFL. Honestly, I’m not about to try and defend them. She’s right, they don’t give a crap about the fans (not just women). It’s profits above all else. Nah, if my team were to draft Mixon, I’d probably have to find friends to go to this seasons games with. I’d have to reimburse her share of the ticket price. But that’d probably be it. I’d be out after 20+ years.
Until he starts performing like T.Hill in the NFL & then all is well!!!
Two words… Lawrence Phillips