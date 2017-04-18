Investigation ends, Aqib Talib won’t be suspended or fined

The Broncos got a shot in the arm Tuesday, as the NFL couldn’t really figure out what to do with Aqib Talib being shot in the leg.
According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the league has closed its investigation into Talib’s 2016 shooting, and won’t suspend him.
Talib won’t even face a fine, but will have to complete a firearm safety course and submit a list of his weapons.
Police say Talib admitted he accidentally shot himself, and no charges were ever filed in the end.
Maybe the league just came to realize they didn’t have an extradition treaty with Plaxico, and there was nothing more they could do.
Unreal. The NFL is a total joke!
Talib has to have something on the NFL. He avoids fines & suspensions like a G. Shoots himself, rips off Crabtree’s chain, threatens other players . . . Dude owns Roger Goodell, lol.
wow, Goodell really threw the book at him. A comic book.
Talib won’t even face a fine, but will have to complete a firearm safety course and submit a list of his weapons.
~~~~~~~~~~
Stupid. Their discipline is based on the aftermath rather than the action itself. The league’s policy seems to be: if there is no political fallout, then there is no discipline needed. This clown discharged a firearm in a public place. Just because he was the only one injured does not mean he was the only one endangered. Couple that with his violent history both on and off the field and it is incomprehensible that he is not punished. That man discharged his weapon, lied to the police and lied to the NFL investigators. How is none of the punishable?
That said, why the hell do they need a list of his weapons? Just a BS requirement that serves no purpose beyond the appearance of discipline.
When it comes to effective discipline, this league is a joke and has absolutely no concept of how to effectively develop behavioral standards or handle any violations that happen.
The NFL doesn’t have any rules about being an idiot, so there is not much they could do.
Don’t worry Talib will find another way to grievously injure himself or someone else.
The inconsistency continues. Goodell is about as reliable as North Korea. Ridiculous.
Its a good thing he didn’t take a lb of pressure out of a ball….much better to shoot yourself and lie about it…
Aaron Hernandez is considering lodging a complain, seeing as the only detail that’s different is who got shot…
Not a Brady fan but if he gets 4 games for possibly being involved in cheating but proof is ehhhh, at best. How does a guy that shoots himself, puts his own life at risk and that of many others gets nothing, nada, zip.
Makes me wonder how far we are away from fines and suspensions for offensive lineman holding.
I mean if he was still a patriot he would be cheating.