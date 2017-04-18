Investigation ends, Aqib Talib won’t be suspended or fined

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

The Broncos got a shot in the arm Tuesday, as the NFL couldn’t really figure out what to do with Aqib Talib being shot in the leg.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the league has closed its investigation into Talib’s 2016 shooting, and won’t suspend him.

Talib won’t even face a fine, but will have to complete a firearm safety course and submit a list of his weapons.

Police say Talib admitted he accidentally shot himself, and no charges were ever filed in the end.

Maybe the league just came to realize they didn’t have an extradition treaty with Plaxico, and there was nothing more they could do.