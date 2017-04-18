Jaguars moving Paul Posluszny out of the middle

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

The Jaguars drafted Myles Jack last year not being exactly sure where to put him. Now that he’s had time to get well, they’re making a spot.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, veteran middle linebacker Paul Posluszny said he was moving to the strong side this season.

“It’s going to be the biggest challenge of my career,” Posluszny said.

Posluszny has been good enough for long enough that it’s not the kind of move you’d make lightly. But Jack has exceptional potential, which was the reason they took him with the 36th overall pick last year when they weren’t sure how his knee was going to respond. Jack scared a lot of teams off last year by saying he’d eventually need microfracture surgery, but he played the entire season.

The Jaguars used him in a limited role last year, playing him just 239 snaps.

But with, Posluszny and Telvin Smith, they have an extremely talented group at the position.