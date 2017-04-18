Jaguars moving Paul Posluszny out of the middle

The Jaguars drafted Myles Jack last year not being exactly sure where to put him. Now that he’s had time to get well, they’re making a spot.
According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, veteran middle linebacker Paul Posluszny said he was moving to the strong side this season.
“It’s going to be the biggest challenge of my career,” Posluszny said.
Posluszny has been good enough for long enough that it’s not the kind of move you’d make lightly. But Jack has exceptional potential, which was the reason they took him with the 36th overall pick last year when they weren’t sure how his knee was going to respond. Jack scared a lot of teams off last year by saying he’d eventually need microfracture surgery, but he played the entire season.
The Jaguars used him in a limited role last year, playing him just 239 snaps.
But with, Posluszny and Telvin Smith, they have an extremely talented group at the position.
Wasn’t Poluszny a bust in Buffalo?
Why is that certain teams don’t accept how mediocre a player is, and these kinds of players would not make the final roster of the better teams, which is why a team like Jax sucks year after year?
Maybe if Kahn wasn’t so busy on positioning the Jags to move to London, the Jags would be competitive by now?
A lot of fans were expecting this move. I hope Jack and Posluszny transition to their new position well.
I have no doubt he will do well there. He is a solid player who would have been a star had he not played on bad teams
im just hoping jaylon smith can see the field this year
“Wasn’t Poluszny a bust in Buffalo?
Why is that certain teams don’t accept how mediocre a player is, and these kinds of players would not make the final roster of the better teams”
Are you really inferring that Pos is a bust and wouldn’t make the final roster of other teams? Really?
The Bills also got rid of Marshawn Lynch. Was he a bust?
Posluszny has been anything but a bust. To imply that he somehow was not good because Buffalo let him go is sheer stupidity.
I thought Myles Jack was undersized out of college for ANY LB position, let alone MLB. Did he gain weight?
I had the unfortunate task of tackling Posluszny in the 2002 WPIAL playoffs. He started at RB and LB for Hopewell HS.
We were roughly the same size, but it was a soul-crusher. I barely finished the game.
According to the nfl article, PFF listed Poz as the 4th best linebacker in 2016. Not sure how top 5 would be considered a bust. I think the first poster is just ignorant and the thumbs up:thumbs down ratio on his post should be a good indicator that he/she shouldn’t have commented at all.