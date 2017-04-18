Joey Bosa still absent as Chargers begin Phase Two

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT

When the Chargers opened Phase One of the offseason program, defensive end Joey Bosa didn’t show. Not many noticed.

Now that Phase Two has begun, Bosa’s absence has become more conspicuous. On Tuesday, first-year head coach Anthony Lynn commented on the situation.

“Ideally, yeah, you’d like everyone here,” Anthony Lynn said, via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We’re a team.”

So where’s Bosa?

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Lynn said. “Joey and I talked first day, and he’s training with his guy somewhere. Like I say, I’m only focused on the guys that are here and trying to build a team.”

The workouts are voluntary, and Lynn’s “you’d like everyone here” arguably tiptoes on the wrong side of the line that prohibits coaches from saying anything to suggest workouts are mandatory.

Last year, Bosa declined to participate in offseason workouts without a contract, and he held out through training camp to get the contractual terms he wanted. The lack of work didn’t hurt his performance; he was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year.