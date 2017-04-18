Kerry Hyder, two others sign exclusive rights tenders with Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

The Lions have their leader in sacks from last season back under contract.

There was never much doubt that defensive end Kerry Hyder would be back with the team as he was an exclusive rights free agent and the Lions’ decision to tender him meant he couldn’t sign with another club. He remained unsigned until signing his tender to join the team at the start of offseason workouts on Monday, however.

Hyder had eight sacks last season, although it wasn’t the most balanced campaign as five of them came in the first four weeks. The additions of Cornelius Washington and Akeem Spence will shake up the rotation in Detroit, but Hyder produced enough to remain in the mix this year.

Defensive end Brandon Copeland will also be vying for a spot in the rotation after signing his tender on Monday. Wide receiver T.J. Jones rounded out the group of exclusive rights free agents returning to the team.