Khalil Mack: It would be a great treat to have Marshawn Lynch on our side

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT

A flurry of reports last Friday made it appear that we were drawing closer to seeing running back Marshawn Lynch on the Raiders, but a tweet from Lynch himself helped move things back to the same status quo of the last couple of weeks.

That status quo has Lynch wanting to play for the Raiders and the Raiders wanting Lynch, but at the right price in terms of both salary and possible compensation for the Seahawks in a trade. Should it work out, Lynch will find a couple of players with open arms welcoming him to Oakland in defensive end Khalil Mack and quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr said, via the East Bay Times, that he hopes to play with Lynch and that the Raiders would bring him “in just as a family.” Carr also said that he’s focused on the players that are currently on the roster, something Mack echoed while also making it clear that he’d love to see Lynch in silver and black.

“It’d be a great, great, great, great treat to have him on this side, the dark side,” Mack said, via the Sacramento Bee. “But we’re still focused on the now. Can’t really control what happens with that.”

Some things still need to fall in place to shake Lynch out of his current holding pattern, but it sounds like it will be full speed ahead in Oakland if they should fall the right way.