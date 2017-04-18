Matthew Stafford: I’d love to be in Detroit for the long term

When discussing quarterback Matthew Stafford entering the final year of his contract last week, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn noted how hard it is to find a good quarterback while saying that they’d like to have Stafford in Detroit for the long term.
The feeling is mutual. Stafford spoke to reporters in Detroit on Tuesday and said that his goal is to reach agreement on a deal that would have him wearing the Lions’ new uniforms until they’ve become a familiar look.
“I would love to,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve had a really good time playing here, would like to be here long term.”
With both sides interested in continuing the relationship, there would seem to be a good chance of getting a deal done. As always, however, the devil will be in the details.
Stafford, who said his finger injury from last season is fully healed, is set to make $16.5 million this season and a franchise tag in 2018 would cost $26.4 million, which sets the landscape for what a new deal will look like. It also creates a timeline that gives the two sides some time to work on a new deal before there would be any risk of seeing Stafford depart for another team.
Stafford > erin rogers
And its not even debatable!
I would love Detroit to if someone was paying me $16.5 mil to say it.
Translation: show me the money!!!!
Well, you’ve ripped them off for this long, may as well go for the whole enchilada…
i think the rest of the NFC north agrees
You can tell he is setting it up in case the backlash from his greed backfires for the fans.
If he’d love to be in Detroit, he would have signed the extension already to help the team’s cap position and budgetary planning now and in the near future.
I hope he’s not seeking something in the low/mid 20s for the sake of the long suffering Lions fans.
If so, deal him out and get a cheaper option so you can have more flexibility.
At some point, overpaying a QB at that level is why70% of teams are in a cap hell.
No one is worth that money except for Brady, maybe Rodgers and Brees, but even deep down they’d know it’d kill their team’s cap position.
Rivers, Eli, Dalton, Tannehill, Flacco, and even Stafford, are all overpaid at the moment.
And, any team carrying a QB not as great as Brady, being paid 20 mil+ per year, is in a cap hell right now.
Long Term??? Dude how long do you think you will be playing??? You have taken some serious shots and were drafted in 2009. Id say you are retiring after 2021. Thats 5 more years ya got..
Long Term??? Dude how long do you think you will be playing??? You have taken some serious shots and were drafted in 2009. Id say you are retiring after 2021. Thats 5 more years ya got..
————————————————————————————–
5 NFL years is considered long term