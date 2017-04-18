Matthew Stafford: I’d love to be in Detroit for the long term

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

When discussing quarterback Matthew Stafford entering the final year of his contract last week, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn noted how hard it is to find a good quarterback while saying that they’d like to have Stafford in Detroit for the long term.

The feeling is mutual. Stafford spoke to reporters in Detroit on Tuesday and said that his goal is to reach agreement on a deal that would have him wearing the Lions’ new uniforms until they’ve become a familiar look.

“I would love to,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve had a really good time playing here, would like to be here long term.”

With both sides interested in continuing the relationship, there would seem to be a good chance of getting a deal done. As always, however, the devil will be in the details.

Stafford, who said his finger injury from last season is fully healed, is set to make $16.5 million this season and a franchise tag in 2018 would cost $26.4 million, which sets the landscape for what a new deal will look like. It also creates a timeline that gives the two sides some time to work on a new deal before there would be any risk of seeing Stafford depart for another team.