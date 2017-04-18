Mike Zimmer had another eye surgery, his fifth

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 6:32 AM EDT

No one has to worry about Vikings coach Mike Zimmer overseeing the start of offseason workouts, since he’s working on simply seeing.

According to Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Vikings coach was scheduled for his fifth eye surgery Monday.

Zimmer has had constant problems with his right eye, but if this latest one goes well, he’d only need a cataract surgery in a few months.

Coaches have an extremely limited role in the first phase of offseason workouts anyway, so it’s not as if Zimmer’s missing much. He missed a game in December after an emergency surgery, but came back to coach later in the season.