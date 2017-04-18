NFL to release 2017 schedule on Thursday

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 18, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

The full 2017 NFL regular-season schedule will be revealed on Thursday.

The league has announced that the schedule release show will be at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday on NFL Network.

Of course, we already know every team’s 2017 opponents, both home and away. That’s been known since the day the 2016 regular season ended, as the opponents are determined by a formula based on the previous year’s standings. The only thing we’ll find out Thursday is the specific dates of specific games. The schedule release is really not the big deal that we sometimes make it out to be.

So why are we watching? Because it’s on TV.