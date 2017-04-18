NFL to release 2017 schedule on Thursday

The full 2017 NFL regular-season schedule will be revealed on Thursday.
The league has announced that the schedule release show will be at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday on NFL Network.
Of course, we already know every team’s 2017 opponents, both home and away. That’s been known since the day the 2016 regular season ended, as the opponents are determined by a formula based on the previous year’s standings. The only thing we’ll find out Thursday is the specific dates of specific games. The schedule release is really not the big deal that we sometimes make it out to be.
So why are we watching? Because it’s on TV.
I don’t the date or how much the ticket will cost but I’ll be at the Patriots-Saints game, in The Dome. GEAUX SAINTS!!!
when is the Jags vs ____ thurs night game??
thats all i care about
It’s actually huge, people plan vacations around these games.
I imagine every potential afc playoff team will play in Foxboro if facing the Patriots.
I can’t wait to see who the Patriots will be hosting for the AFC Championship Game!