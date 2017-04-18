 Skip to content

NFL to release 2017 schedule on Thursday

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 18, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
The full 2017 NFL regular-season schedule will be revealed on Thursday.

The league has announced that the schedule release show will be at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday on NFL Network.

Of course, we already know every team’s 2017 opponents, both home and away. That’s been known since the day the 2016 regular season ended, as the opponents are determined by a formula based on the previous year’s standings. The only thing we’ll find out Thursday is the specific dates of specific games. The schedule release is really not the big deal that we sometimes make it out to be.

So why are we watching? Because it’s on TV.

5 Responses to “NFL to release 2017 schedule on Thursday”
  1. whodat5150 says: Apr 18, 2017 4:49 PM

    I don’t the date or how much the ticket will cost but I’ll be at the Patriots-Saints game, in The Dome. GEAUX SAINTS!!!

  2. scoops1 says: Apr 18, 2017 4:55 PM

    when is the Jags vs ____ thurs night game??

    thats all i care about

  3. Packernet says: Apr 18, 2017 4:56 PM

    It’s actually huge, people plan vacations around these games.

  4. vaphinfan says: Apr 18, 2017 4:56 PM

    I imagine every potential afc playoff team will play in Foxboro if facing the Patriots.

  5. pauldeba says: Apr 18, 2017 5:05 PM

    I can’t wait to see who the Patriots will be hosting for the AFC Championship Game!

