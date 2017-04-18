Nick Caserio evades question about Jimmy Garoppolo

The offseason program barely has begun, but Patriots V.P. of player personnel Nick Caserio is already in midseason question-avoiding form.
Asked at a pre-draft press conference whether backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is “strictly not for sale,”
Caserio provided an expert non-answer answer.
“I’d say to answer your question, anything that we do we’re always going to do what we think is in the best interest of our football team and that’s how we approach it,” Caserio said, via quotes distributed by the team. “That’s not going to change. So whatever we think is best for our team for 2017, for that season, then that’s what we’ll do. However that manifests itself [I’m] not exactly sure, but that’s where the focus is, trying to put together the best team possible for the 2017 season. However that comes about then we’ll take it as it comes.”
On the surface, Caserio said a whole lot of nothing. Coupled with the belief in some circles that coach Bill Belichick has decided that the best approach for 2017 will be to keep Garoppolo as the understudy to Tom Brady and to worry about 2018 in 2018, then it means Garoppolo won’t be traded to anyone, for any amount.
Still, everyone has a price. If someone makes the Patriots an offer they can’t refuse, the Patriots possibly won’t refuse it.
Love the Browns to land him.
was kind of half expecting the picture of Caserio, with his spinning black and white spiral eyes….hypnotizing the masses, which would kind of go along with his non-answer answer.
Love the Browns to land him.
If he ends up somewhere besides New England Cleveland would be the most likely landing spot. No one else is really in a position to make the kind of Godfather offer it would take to pry him loose without crippling their future. The Browns truly could get well in a hurry. That type of cap space and draft capital has never really come together before. It’s going to be interesting to watch unfold.
Could have been summed up in 3 words. Sweeten the offer.
Draft picks are a crap shoot. JG is a very reliable backup in case TB goes down. Patriots are favorites to get another super bowl next year so the backup is more valuable than a potential future star IMO. Keep Jimmy!
The Patriots, in keeping Garopollo, have a solid backup in case of an injury to Brady. Plus, he’ll still be a valuable asset next season. There’s no sense trading a young QB you believe in for a few picks in the draft. This is especially true this year since the draft appears to be an an odd one with quality players projected to be available deep into the later rounds.
Bill would have to sign off on it for anything to happen. I am sure Nick knows what Bill is thinking but wont show their hand. They could do a draft day deal or just hold on to him as insurance for Brady. It’s a toss up, but the final decision is up to one guy and you know he is the least predictable guy to predict when it comes to roster moves.
The Patriots are loaded. If Brady goes down with an injury, I think they can still contend for a title with Jimmy G behind center. If BB believes that, then he’s not trading him regardless of the offer.
I’d say to answer your question, my philosophy is basically this. And this is something that I live by. And I always have. And I always will. Don’t ever, for any reason, do anything to anyone, for any reason, ever, no matter what. No matter… where. Or who, or who you are with, or, or where you are going, or… or where you’ve been… ever. For any reason, whatsoever.
Even if the Browns get him, which I doubt because he would have to sign a long term contract … They should still take Trubisky at #12 ….