Nick Caserio evades question about Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

The offseason program barely has begun, but Patriots V.P. of player personnel Nick Caserio is already in midseason question-avoiding form.

Asked at a pre-draft press conference whether backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is “strictly not for sale,”

Caserio provided an expert non-answer answer.

“I’d say to answer your question, anything that we do we’re always going to do what we think is in the best interest of our football team and that’s how we approach it,” Caserio said, via quotes distributed by the team. “That’s not going to change. So whatever we think is best for our team for 2017, for that season, then that’s what we’ll do. However that manifests itself [I’m] not exactly sure, but that’s where the focus is, trying to put together the best team possible for the 2017 season. However that comes about then we’ll take it as it comes.”

On the surface, Caserio said a whole lot of nothing. Coupled with the belief in some circles that coach Bill Belichick has decided that the best approach for 2017 will be to keep Garoppolo as the understudy to Tom Brady and to worry about 2018 in 2018, then it means Garoppolo won’t be traded to anyone, for any amount.

Still, everyone has a price. If someone makes the Patriots an offer they can’t refuse, the Patriots possibly won’t refuse it.