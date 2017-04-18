No timetable for demolition of Georgia Dome

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 7:02 AM EDT

They’re not offering many updates at the moment on construction delays at the new Atlanta stadium.

So it makes sense that they’re not ready to blow the old one up just quite yet.

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the demolition of the Georgia Dome was originally expected in July, but they might push it back with construction delays at next-door Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“There’s no date set for the demolition,” said Brett Jewkes, the senior vice president and chief communications officer of Falcons parent company AMB Group.

Some degree of update is scheduled for today on the new building, as the scheduled opening has been pushed back twice already to July 30, and further delays could threaten the preseason Falcons games. The organizers of the college games scheduled for the first week in September say the Falcons have assured them it will be ready.

But just in case, there’s a slightly used Georgia Dome sitting right next door. The turf has been pulled up (the last event was a monster truck rally in March), but the building is largely as it was last season.

Jennifer LeMaster, a spokesperson for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, said last month that “until the Dome is demolished, it could be utilized.”

At a time when the NFL is squeezing municipalities for help building stadiums, let’s just hope that having a spare one next door doesn’t become a trend, or the cost to citizens could double.