Owa Odighizuwa at Giants workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa tweeted in early April that he needed some time away from the game, although Giants co-owner John Mara said a short time later that he didn’t think Odighizuwa was planning to retire.

It appears Mara was correct and that Odighizuwa’s need to get away didn’t linger all that long.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Odighizuwa reported to the team’s offseason workouts along with his teammates on Tuesday. Barring a course correction in the coming months, that should leave him in the thick of the competition for playing time on the defensive line during the 2017 season.

Odighizuwa, a third-round pick in 2015, appeared in 14 games for the Giants over the last two seasons.

Raanan also reports that defensive end Kerry Wynn is signing his restricted free agent tender with the club. Wynn visited with the Patriots recently, but will join Odighizuwa in the battle for playing time in Jersey instead.