Panthers wind down draft visits with Alvin Kamara, Curtis Samuel

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

The Panthers have a few ways they could go with the eighth overall pick in the draft and one position that appears to be under consideration is running back.

They’ve spent time with LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey during the pre-draft process and neither of them are likely to be available when the Panthers are on the board in the second round. If they opt to go in a different direction, a one of Tuesday’s visitors could be an option in the second round.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara is visiting with the team and he’s projected to come off the board sometime on the second day of the draft. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kamara will close out his pre-draft visits with the Bears on Wednesday.

Kamara’s receiving ability is part of his appeal as he moves into the professional ranks and another college running back who made plays as a receiver is also visiting with the Panthers. Breer reports Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel, who may wind up being more receiver than running back in the pros, is visiting on Tuesday. Samuel is also an experienced kick returner, which may be appealing to Carolina in light of Ted Ginn’s departure.