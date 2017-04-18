Patriots, James White agree to three-year contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 18, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

The Patriots are continuing to sign running backs.

On the same day day they signed restricted free agent Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet, the Patriots have extended running back James White. The new contract is for three years, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

White, a fourth-round draft pick in 2014, had one more year on his rookie contract. Now he’s under contract with the Patriots through 2020.

During the regular season White was used mostly on passing downs and had 60 catches for 551 yards. In the Super Bowl he emerged as a star, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and also scoring two rushing touchdowns.