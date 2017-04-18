Patriots make offer sheet for Bills back Mike Gillislee

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

Sometimes it feels like the Patriots just enjoy messing with the Bills on purpose.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Patriots have signed restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet.

The deal is worth $6.4 million over two years, with $4 million in the first year.

If the Bills don’t match, the Patriots would owe them a fifth-round pick for the running back, who had 101 carries for 577 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

The Patriots also lured Chris Hogan away from Buffalo as an RFA a year ago, and spent big money to bring cornerback Stephon Gilmore as an unrestricted free agent.

It’s also a pretty clear shot across the bow to LeGarrette Blount, who’s still available in free agency as the Patriots have looked at other backs and signed Rex Burkhead.