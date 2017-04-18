Patriots waive Tre’ Jackson

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

The Patriots got cornerback Malcolm Butler back under contract on Tuesday when he signed his restricted free agent tender, but they also parted ways with a member of the team.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Patriots have waived guard Tre’ Jackson.

Jackson was a third-round pick in 2015 and made nine starts during his rookie season with New England. He hurt his knee late in that season, however, and never made it on the field last season after having surgery in the offseason.

The Patriots obviously coped just fine without Jackson and the timing of the release suggests they’re not worried about moving forward without him in 2017. Just 24, Jackson will likely get a look elsewhere as the year plays out as long as he’s healthy.

The transaction wire also brings news that tight end Matt Lengel has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.