Patriots waive Tre’ Jackson

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
The Patriots got cornerback Malcolm Butler back under contract on Tuesday when he signed his restricted free agent tender, but they also parted ways with a member of the team.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Patriots have waived guard Tre’ Jackson.

Jackson was a third-round pick in 2015 and made nine starts during his rookie season with New England. He hurt his knee late in that season, however, and never made it on the field last season after having surgery in the offseason.

The Patriots obviously coped just fine without Jackson and the timing of the release suggests they’re not worried about moving forward without him in 2017. Just 24, Jackson will likely get a look elsewhere as the year plays out as long as he’s healthy.

The transaction wire also brings news that tight end Matt Lengel has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

4 Responses to “Patriots waive Tre’ Jackson”
  1. HighwayStar says: Apr 18, 2017 5:31 PM

    We hardly knew ya. But good luck man. Hope something works out.

  2. wib22 says: Apr 18, 2017 5:41 PM

    finally free from the cheat’s playbook!

  3. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 18, 2017 5:42 PM

    He played well when he was on the field. Damn shame he never made it back out there. Hopefully he gets a shot with another team.

  4. igotgamenj says: Apr 18, 2017 5:42 PM

    I think Miami is looking for a Guard

