Raiders release Dan Williams

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The Raiders kicked off their offseason workouts this week and they have also said goodbye to a veteran member of the defense.

The team announced on Tuesday that defensive tackle Dan Williams has been released. Williams was set to count $4.5 million against the cap and the Raiders will get all of that money back as a result of Tuesday’s move.

Williams signed a two-year deal with Oakland before the start of the 2015 season and played in every game for the Raiders in his two years with the team. Williams started 26 regular season games and last year’s playoff loss to the Texans while compiling 65 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Any increase in Raiders cap room at this point will lead some to wonder if the money will be put toward an offer for running back Marshawn Lynch, who met with the team recently and has reportedly talked about a reworked contract to join the team. For now, though, he remains both retired and the property of the Seahawks.