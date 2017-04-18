Report: Broncos to exercise 2018 option on Bradley Roby

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

The deadline for teams to exercise their 2018 contract options on their 2014 first-round picks is on May 3 and we’ve seen some teams already make their moves.

The choices were easy in those cases as players like Cowboys guard Zack Martin, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald have established themselves among the top players at their positions. Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby hasn’t had that kind of impact, but the team appears to be in no hurry to see him move on.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that the Broncos will exercise their option on Roby’s contract. The option, which is guaranteed against injury only, sets Roby up to make around $8.5 million during the 2017 season.

With Aqib Talib and Chris Harris on hand, the Broncos haven’t had cause to put Roby into a starting role too often over his first three years in Denver but he played 60 percent of the snaps last season as a major contributor on defense. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and added a sack and forced fumble in 2016.

Roby turns 25 on May 1, so continued success should leave him in position to take on an even bigger role as the older Talib and Harris move out of their spots in Denver’s starting lineup.