 Skip to content

Report: Malcolm Butler signs RFA tender with Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cornerback Malcolm Butler met with the Saints, but never signed an offer sheet with New Orleans and reportedly won’t be doing so before the April 21 deadline for restricted free agents to do so.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Butler has signed his tender with the Patriots. The tender was at the first-round level and carries a salary of $3.91 million for the 2017 season.

Signing the tender means that Butler won’t be signing with the Saints and that the Saints won’t be sending the 11th overall pick back to New England if the Patriots opt not to match. That doesn’t come as much surprise based on Saints coach Sean Payton’s comments about giving up that pick, but it doesn’t ensure Butler will remain in New England this season.

The Saints (and any other team for that matter) can now engage the Patriots in trade talks for Butler separate from the restricted free agent process, something that was not the case as long as Butler remained unsigned.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
7 Responses to “Report: Malcolm Butler signs RFA tender with Patriots”
  1. edelmanfanclub says: Apr 18, 2017 4:54 PM

    Now is he dealt or does Bill keep him? Things got much more interesting.

  2. patsfan1820 says: Apr 18, 2017 4:55 PM

    The last domino has fallen now let’s see whether he stays with the Patriots this year.

  3. eljefedelmundo says: Apr 18, 2017 4:56 PM

    Signing the tender means Saints won’t give up #11 for him (as expected), but it doesn’t mean he won’t be playing for the Saints this season.

    Saints will pay him more than 3.9M this year….

  4. HighwayStar says: Apr 18, 2017 4:57 PM

    Gee, I just posted this on another article but it’s still on my clipboard and works here too.

    Que sera, sera
    Whatever will be, will be
    The future’s not ours to see
    Que sera, sera

  5. belichickdominatedjoemontana says: Apr 18, 2017 4:59 PM

    Engage in long term contract one last time before the draft.

    If it fails, sign Jason McCourty. Roll with Gillmore, Rowe and Jason McCourtyy.

    And trade Butler for highest offer before the draft.

  6. HighwayStar says: Apr 18, 2017 5:00 PM

    Now there’s Butler in Belichicks office….

    Darling you got to let me know
    Should I stay or should I go?
    If you say that you are mine
    I’ll be here ’til the end of time
    So you got to let me know
    Should I stay or should I go?

  7. lightcleric says: Apr 18, 2017 5:01 PM

    Saints really have to go get him. The only remotely decent corner Loomis has drafted in 10 years was Tracy Porter(Greer, Lewis and Breaux were FAs), so we might as well take a known quantity instead of rolling the dice at #32.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!