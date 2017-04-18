Report: Malcolm Butler signs RFA tender with Patriots

Cornerback Malcolm Butler met with the Saints, but never signed an offer sheet with New Orleans and reportedly won’t be doing so before the April 21 deadline for restricted free agents to do so.
Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Butler has signed his tender with the Patriots. The tender was at the first-round level and carries a salary of $3.91 million for the 2017 season.
Signing the tender means that Butler won’t be signing with the Saints and that the Saints won’t be sending the 11th overall pick back to New England if the Patriots opt not to match. That doesn’t come as much surprise based on Saints coach Sean Payton’s comments about giving up that pick, but it doesn’t ensure Butler will remain in New England this season.
The Saints (and any other team for that matter) can now engage the Patriots in trade talks for Butler separate from the restricted free agent process, something that was not the case as long as Butler remained unsigned.
Now is he dealt or does Bill keep him? Things got much more interesting.
The last domino has fallen now let’s see whether he stays with the Patriots this year.
Signing the tender means Saints won’t give up #11 for him (as expected), but it doesn’t mean he won’t be playing for the Saints this season.
Saints will pay him more than 3.9M this year….
Gee, I just posted this on another article but it’s still on my clipboard and works here too.
Que sera, sera
Whatever will be, will be
The future’s not ours to see
Que sera, sera
Engage in long term contract one last time before the draft.
If it fails, sign Jason McCourty. Roll with Gillmore, Rowe and Jason McCourtyy.
And trade Butler for highest offer before the draft.
Now there’s Butler in Belichicks office….
Darling you got to let me know
Should I stay or should I go?
If you say that you are mine
I’ll be here ’til the end of time
So you got to let me know
Should I stay or should I go?
Saints really have to go get him. The only remotely decent corner Loomis has drafted in 10 years was Tracy Porter(Greer, Lewis and Breaux were FAs), so we might as well take a known quantity instead of rolling the dice at #32.